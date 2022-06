‘Ingredients for Future’ | primo posto per gli studenti dell’Aldo Moro di Montesarchio

PharmaStar

..., as well as best - in - class business functions. Both DSM and Firmenich have successful track records of delivering ground - breaking innovations that create and reshape markets...The Swiss company specializes in perfumes, flavors, andand is renownedits world - class research as well as leadership in sustainability. Firmenich delivered CHF 4.5 bn of sales in ... Olon, al via nuovo centro di ricerca per i principi attivi farmaceutici. Investimento di €10 mln