Dota 2, Gambit Esports lascia anche la formazione secondaria (che proseguirà con un altro nome) (Di martedì 31 maggio 2022) Meno di un mese dopo aver rilasciato il suo elenco principale, Gambit Esports ha deciso di abbandonare anche la sua formazione secondaria di Dota 2 in vista del Dota Pro Circuit Tour 2022. La squadra, guidata da AfterLife, continuerà a giocare insieme con un nuovo tag. L’organizzazione aveva deciso di apportare grandi cambiamenti dopo la mancata qualificazione al torneo The International 10, che in un primo momento sembravano dare risultati significativi. Di recente, infatti, il team è riuscito ad ottenere la promozione in Divisione I per l’ultimo Tour della stagione DPC. Today we bid farewell to #GambitDota2. The team will continue competing together under One Move tag. Together with us they earned two second place ...Leggi su esports247
Gambit releases its second Dota 2 rosterLess than a month after releasing its main roster, Gambit Esports has also dropped its secondary Dota 2 lineup ahead of the final 2022 Dota Pro Circuit Tour. The team, helmed by AfterLife, will ...
CIS Rejects signs 3 new players, 9pasha returns to Dota 2 rosterCIS Rejects has its new roster for the final 2022 Dota Pro Circuit Tour, officially bringing back Gleb “depressed kid” Zyryanov and 9pasha to play alongside three new players today. This comes a week ...
