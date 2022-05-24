Thor: Love and Thunder, il trailer rivela Gorr, il villain di Christian Bale (Di martedì 24 maggio 2022) Uno scatenato trailer di Thor: Love and Thunder rivela finalmente il nuovo villain dell'MCU, Gorr il Macellatore di Dei, interpretato da un irriconoscibile Christian Bale. Il trailer di Thor: Love and Thunder diffuso poco fa ci offre uno sguardo ravvicinato al nuovo villain, Gorr il Macellatore di Dei, interpretato da Christian Bale. Nel promo vediamo il ritorno del Dio del Tuono, interpretato da Chris Hemsworth, la cui storia viene narrata sulle note di Sweet Child of Mine dei Guns 'n Roses. Oltre a Thor, di cui vengono anticipati perfino gli sforzi fatti per dimagrire e tornare in ...Leggi su movieplayer
Thor: Love and Thunder - Il nuovo trailer del film Marvel!Ecco il nuovo trailer di Thor: Love and Thunder, il film che riporta sul grande schermo il Dio del Tuono interpretato da Chris ...
Disney e Marvel Studios hanno diffuso il nuovo trailer ufficiale di Thor: Love and Thunder, il quarto capitolo cinematografico sul Dio del Tuono interpretato da Chris Hemsworth. La pellicola, diretta da Taika Waititi, vede nel cast...
