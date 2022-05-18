Apex Legends Mobile è disponibile su iOS e AndroidAl via la Virtual Arena di ProGaming ItaliaArriva il manga di Pokémon UNITEJamiroquai entra in The Sandbox e il metaverso si colora di note funkyChi ha diritto Bonus 200 euro? Ecco come calcolare il redditoCommissione Esteri del Senato : Stefania Craxi eletta presidenteMini PC Intel Windows10 OS Quad Core 64 bit Sconto e Offertadevolo presenta il Magic 2 WiFi 6 Mesh Kit di nuova generazioneCannabis light: questi, gli usi e i benefici nella vita quotidianaCome fidelizzare la propria clientela?Ultime Blog

Manchester United | ten Hag vuole portare con sé un giocatore

Manchester United
Il nuovo allenatore del Manchester United, Erik ten Hag, ha un obiettivo chiaro: portare con sé

Manchester United: ten Hag vuole portare con sé un giocatore (Di mercoledì 18 maggio 2022) Il nuovo allenatore del Manchester United, Erik ten Hag, ha un obiettivo chiaro: portare con sé dall'Ajax Lisandro Martinez, difensore...
Juventus, non se ne fa più nulla: arriva la firma sul rinnovo

Secondo quanto riportato dal 'Sun', il Manchester United aveva ipotizzato di consegnare l'olandese a ten Hag, ma si sarebbe scontrato con la volontà del giocatore e del club piemontese. Come ...

Stipendi Milan, la rosa del Diavolo nell'era Elliott vale 53,4 milioni di euro

Infatti anche se il suo è lo stipendio più alto del Milan , 7 milioni, non è nulla se confrontato alla cifra che prendeva al Manchester United nel 2016 - 2017: 15 milioni di euro oltre ai bonus per i ... Seguiti tre giocatori del Manchester United per l'estate  Voce Giallo Rossa

Il nuovo allenatore del Manchester United, Erik ten Hag, ha un obiettivo chiaro: portare con sé dall'Ajax Lisandro Martinez, difensore argentino classe 1998. Lo riporta il Telegraph.

Juventus, non se ne fa più nulla: arriva la firma sul rinnovo

In casa Juventus sono iniziate le grandi manovre di mercato, una delle operazioni più chiacchierate sfuma: firma imminente sul rinnovo ...
