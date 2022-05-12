ESALON APPOINTS DR. GRETA ROSE AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (Di giovedì 12 maggio 2022) EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
ESALON, the award-winning, first and only truly custom home hair color company, announced that Dr. GRETA ROSE has been named CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. Over the last 11 years, ROSE held global leadership positions with Henkel, ESALON's ownership group. ROSE most recently served as ESALON's CHIEF Operating OFFICER, overseeing production and expanding their global footprint, managing the customer experience, driving R&D innovations, and re-imagining the company's purchasing process. "It's a tremendous honor to have been selected to lead this innovative company and talented team," said ROSE. "I'm impressed by what this ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
