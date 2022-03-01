The Adam Project, Ryan Reynolds e Zoe Saldaña nel trailer del film sci-fi targato Netflix (Di martedì 1 marzo 2022) Ecco il trailer di The Adam Project, il nuovo film sci-fi targato Netflix diretto da Shawn Levy, con Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner e Zoe Saldaña, sulla piattaforma streaming dall’11 marzo Netflix ha condiviso il trailer del nuovo film The Adam Project, in arrivo sulla piattaforma dall’11 marzo. Il film è diretto da Shawn Levy (Free Guy – Eroe per gioco) ed è scritto da Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett e Mark Levin. Prodotto da dallo stesso Levy e Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project vede protagonisti Ryan ... Leggi su spettacolo.eu (Di martedì 1 marzo 2022) Ecco ildi The, il nuovosci-fidiretto da Shawn Levy, con, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner e Zoe, sulla piattaforma streaming dall’11 marzoha condiviso ildel nuovoThe, in arrivo sulla piattaforma dall’11 marzo. Ilè diretto da Shawn Levy (Free Guy – Eroe per gioco) ed è scritto da Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett e Mark Levin. Prodotto da dallo stesso Levy e, Thevede protagonisti...

Advertising

NetflixIT : The Adam Project risponde alla domanda: “se potessi incontrare il te bambino, gli staresti simpatico?” La risposta… - Think_movies : “The Adam Project”: il Trailer Ufficiale e la Key Art del film dall’11 marzo su Netflix - Leotruman : RT @NetflixIT: The Adam Project risponde alla domanda: “se potessi incontrare il te bambino, gli staresti simpatico?” La risposta è chiaram… - 3cinematographe : Ecco il primo trailer ufficiale di The Adam Project, atteso film fantascientifico con protagonisti Ryan Reynolds, J… - stefano_6000 : RT @NetflixIT: The Adam Project risponde alla domanda: “se potessi incontrare il te bambino, gli staresti simpatico?” La risposta è chiaram… -