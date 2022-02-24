SIW: Match annunciati per “SIW Special: back To War” (Di giovedì 24 febbraio 2022) I Match annunciati per “SIW Special: back To War”, in programma Sabato 26 Febbraio a Cascina (PI) al SIW Training Center: – Tempesta difende il SIW Italian Title contro l’Ex WWE/NTX UK Joseph Cionners; – I Love & Thunder (Bon Giovanni & Thunder Kid) difendono i SIW WILDBOAR Tag Team Title contro gli Ammazza Eroi (Costantino & Jet); – Leon Chiro difende il SIW Genesis Title contro Merak; – Rafael affronta Ivan Lacroix; – Emanuel El Gringo affronta Lucifer Brox; Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
TSOWrestling : Online il match completo di 'The Merluzz'. #TSOW // #TSOS // #SIW // #MaurizioMerluzzo -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : SIW MatchMaurizio Merluzzo: pubblicato su YouTube il suo match a SIW Giorno del Giudizio The Shield Of Wrestling
Maurizio Merluzzo: online su YouTube il suo match in SIWMaurizio Merluzzo: è stato pubblicato sul suo canale YouTube il suo match di debutto in SIW a Giorno del Giudizio (clicca qui per il report completo dello show). Il doppiatore e Youtuber, lo scorso 23 ...
5 talking points as Celtic dealt a Bodo Glimt body blow to leave Europa Conference League hopes hanging by a threadPre-match talk contained notions of Celtic making a real in these knockout stages but now they're simply fighting for survival next week in Norway. The removal of the away goals means this defeat ...
SIW MatchSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SIW Match