Kim Kardashian’s ‘Epic Baby Books’ Include Social Media Screenshots

Kim Kardashian’s
Proud mom! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West started growing their family in 2013, and the reality star ...

Kim Kardashian’s ‘Epic Baby Books’ Include Social Media Screenshots (Di lunedì 21 febbraio 2022) Proud mom! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West started growing their family in 2013, and the reality star has been gushing about her children ever since. The former couple, who began living separately in 2020 before she filed for divorce in February 2021, first welcomed their daughter North, followed by Saint in 2015 and Chicago three years later. Psalm arrived in 2019. While the makeup mogul carried her first two babies, she welcomed her third and fourth via surrogate after her doctor warned that a gestational carrier was the safest option for both her and her child. That’s because the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has previously suffered from a dangerous condition called placenta accreta, which is when the placenta attaches too deep in the uterine wall. Kardashian described this on her blog in 2017. “My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, ...
