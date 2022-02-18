Hustle: il trailer del film Adam Sandler in arrivo su Netflix (Di venerdì 18 febbraio 2022) Adam Sandler è il protagonista del film Hustle, in arrivo su Netflix e ambientato nel mondo del basket, di cui online è stato condiviso il trailer. Adam Sandler è il protagonista di Hustle, film in arrivo su Netflix, di cui è stato condiviso il trailer in attesa del debutto previsto per il 10 giugno. Nel video si introduce il mondo di un giovane giocatore di basket che cerca di farsi strada nello sport e viene aiutato da un manager molto determinato. Il film Hustle è prodotto da Adam Sandler e dal campione dei Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James, recentemente protagonista di Space Jam: A ...Leggi su movieplayer
'Hustle' Trailer: Netflix's Adam Sandler-Queen Latifah Sports Film Produced By LeBron JamesAdam Sandler and Queen Latifah are heating up Netflix this summer with their new film, Hustle. Sandler stars in the film as a down on his luck basketball scout who finds a talented basketball player ...
Trailer Drops for 'Hustle' Movie Starring Adam Sandler, Produced by LeBron JamesAdam Sandler is going back into the world of sports movies, with the help of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. The movie, which is co-produced by James' Springhill Entertainment company, stars ...
