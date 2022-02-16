Friends4East presents: 'The Private Collection'. Ignace Meuwissen takes over problematic credit files from private banks, renting out luxury properties as a safe haven to wealthy clients (Di mercoledì 16 febbraio 2022) LUCERNE, Switzerland, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Ignace Meuwissen has acquired a Collection of 8 unique luxury properties from an Asian investor, who had come under pressure as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and Evergrande's diminishing stock prices. The luxury private homes include several apartments in Manhattan, New York, which all have a view of Central Park. The residential property portfolio also offers two townhouses in London, namely Holland Park and Mayfair. The original owner used these luxury homes solely for family and friends, which explains why Ignace Meuwissen decided to call this unique project 'The private ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ignace Meuwissen has acquired a Collection of 8 unique luxury properties from an Asian investor, who had come under pressure as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and Evergrande's diminishing stock prices. The luxury private homes include several apartments in Manhattan, New York, which all have a view of Central Park. The residential property portfolio also offers two townhouses in London, namely Holland Park and Mayfair. The original owner used these luxury homes solely for family and friends, which explains why Ignace Meuwissen decided to call this unique project 'The private ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Friends4East presents
Painting Tools Market to hit US$ 13.5 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.at 03:00 Friends4East presents: 'The Private Collection'. Ignace Meuwissen takes over problematic credit files from private banks, renting out luxury properties as a safe haven to wealthy clients ...
C-arms Market is projected to Expand at CAGR of 3.4% during the Forecast Period, says TMR StudyFriends4East presents: 'The Private Collection'. Ignace Meuwissen takes over problematic credit files from private banks, renting out luxury properties as a safe haven to wealthy clients Ignace ...
Friends4East presentsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Friends4East presents