Friends4East presents | ' The Private Collection' Ignace Meuwissen takes over problematic credit files from private banks | renting out luxury properties as a safe haven to wealthy clients

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 16 febbraio 2022) LUCERNE, Switzerland, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/has acquired aof 8 uniquean Asian investor, who had come under pressure as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and Evergrande's diminishing stock prices. Thehomes include several apartments in Manhattan, New York, which all have a view of Central Park. The residential property portfolio also offers two townhouses in London, namely Holland Park and Mayfair. The original owner used thesehomes solely for family and friends, which explains whydecided to call this unique project 'The...