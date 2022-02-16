Legends of Runeterra: Un Viaggio InaspettatoCall of Duty: Vanguard e Warzone - Battle Pass e i bundle della ...Cisterna in fiamme : chiusa la A1 a LodiSTAR WARS: THE OLD REPUBLIC, INIZIA IL PROSSIMO CAPITOLO CON ...Noleggio auto a lungo termine: come funziona e a chi conviene?Bici Elettrica Bezior X1500 : Fatbike bella e potente - codice scontoSony presenta LinkBuds - nuova frontiera delle cuffie true wirelessDestiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri - nuovo trailer di lancioD-Link arricchisce la serie EAGLE PRO AI con nuovi Mesh e Range ...Cyberpunk 2077 aggiornato per Xbox S|X e PS5Ultime Blog

Ignace Meuwissen takes over problematic credit files from private banks | renting out luxury properties as a safe haven to wealthy clients

LUCERNE, Switzerland, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ignace Meuwissen has acquired a Collection of 8 ...

Friends4East presents: 'The Private Collection'. Ignace Meuwissen takes over problematic credit files from private banks, renting out luxury properties as a safe haven to wealthy clients

LUCERNE, Switzerland, Feb. 16, 2022

Ignace Meuwissen has acquired a Collection of 8 unique luxury properties from an Asian investor, who had come under pressure as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and Evergrande's diminishing stock prices. The luxury private homes include several apartments in Manhattan, New York, which all have a view of Central Park. The residential property portfolio also offers two townhouses in London, namely Holland Park and Mayfair. The original owner used these luxury homes solely for family and friends, which explains why Ignace Meuwissen decided to call this unique project 'The private ...
