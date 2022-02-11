Love is in the air, anticipazioni 14 febbraio: Serkan scopre il suo segreto (Di venerdì 11 febbraio 2022) anticipazioni Love is in the air: cosa succede nella prossima puntata di lunedì 14 febbraio. Serkan ha scoperto l’affare segreto di Kemal. Nella puntata in onda nel giorno di San Valentino su Canale 5 la situazione andrà fuori controllo: Serkan non l’ha presa bene. Aydan e Kemal volevano che restasse un segreto, e non c’entra il vero padre del Bolat. Love is in the airEda, Aydan e Ayfer hanno organizzato una cena speciale con amici e parenti per provare a creare un legame tra Serkan e Kemal. La madre dell’architetto ha ideato un piano per farli avvicinare. Se Serkan ha testa soltanto per il lavoro, allora farà diventare Kemal suo socio. Escluso il progetto in Qatar, l’idea vincente potrebbe essere il ... Leggi su vesuvius (Di venerdì 11 febbraio 2022)is in the air: cosa succede nella prossima puntata di lunedì 14ha scoperto l’affaredi Kemal. Nella puntata in onda nel giorno di San Valentino su Canale 5 la situazione andrà fuori controllo:non l’ha presa bene. Aydan e Kemal volevano che restasse un, e non c’entra il vero padre del Bolat.is in the airEda, Aydan e Ayfer hanno organizzato una cena speciale con amici e parenti per provare a creare un legame trae Kemal. La madre dell’architetto ha ideato un piano per farli avvicinare. Seha testa soltanto per il lavoro, allora farà diventare Kemal suo socio. Escluso il progetto in Qatar, l’idea vincente potrebbe essere il ...

Advertising

acmilan : ???? LOVE IS IN THE…MUSEUM! ???? Scopri la sorpresa che @socios ha in serbo per i tifosi che saranno allo stadio con… - trash_italiano : CESARE CI FAI BUON VIAGGIO (SHARE THE LOVE) PER OMAGGIARE SKAM? #Sanremo2022 - tulchann : RT @SnaGaeilge: Alt suimiúil le Joanna Donnelly - itsmway_ : have u ever had a crush on 1. avoja 2. bho 3. siisi 4. si 5. si 6. MARO SI 7. no 8. SI SI SI 9. SI IO FALLIN IN LO… - Madda_88 : Ho scoperto il brano In Love With You di The Paradise grazie a @Shazam. -