“Marry Me”: Owen Wilson dice ‘si’ a Jennifer Lopez. Clip in esclusiva del film (Di lunedì 7 febbraio 2022) Dal 10 Febbraio arriva al cinema con Universal Pictures Italia “Marry Me – Sposami” con Owen Wilson e Jennifer Lopez, di cui vi mostriamo una Clip in esclusiva. Commedia romantica e moderna, racconta un’improbabile storia d’amore tra due persone diverse tra loro ma alla ricerca di qualcosa di vero in un mondo dove il valore di ciascuno è dettato dalla quantità di “mi piace” e numero di follower. LEGGI ANCHE :– Biancaneve e il cacciatore, gli errori nel film con Kristen Stewart che non avevi notato (from left, center) Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) and Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) in Marry Me, directed by Kat Coiro.Sinossi ‘Marry Me’ Kat Valdez ...Leggi su funweek
Owen Wilson: da Zoolander a Marry Me, la carriera di un eterno trentenneSe i quaranta sono i nuovi venti, allora i cinquanta sono i nuovi trenta. Almeno lo sono per Owen Wilson, che torna al cinema con Marry ...
“Marry Me”: Owen Wilson dice ‘si’ a Jennifer Lopez. Clip in esclusiva del filmDal 10 Febbraio lasciatevi coinvolgere da una non convenzionale proposta di matrimonio: arriva Marry Me, con Owen Wilson e Jennifer Lopez ...
“Marry Me”: Jennifer Lopez is looking for love | free press“I really understand this life,” Lopez said in an interview about the film, which wrapped in 2019. a human in there.” Marry Me – Married at First Sight, USA 2020, FSK from 0, by Kat Coiro, with ...
