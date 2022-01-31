NFT Charity Auction Launched to Help Vulnerable Displaced Afghans (Di lunedì 31 gennaio 2022) - World renowned authors, digital and fine arts artists, NFT influencers, and professional footballers participate in Mars Panda NFT Charity Auction in support of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency SINGAPORE, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Mars Panda, an all-in-one aggregation blockchain platform, has Launched a Charity NFT (Non-fungible tokens) Auction in support of UNHCR's humanitarian efforts for Vulnerable Displaced Afghans. The Mars Panda NFT Charity Auction in support of UNHCR (https://unhcr.marspanda.world) will take place from January 31, 2022 to March 4, 2022 and feature over 30 NFTs that world-renowned authors, digital and fine arts artists, NFT influencers, and professional footballers have pledged to the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Mars Panda, an all-in-one aggregation blockchain platform, has Launched a Charity NFT (Non-fungible tokens) Auction in support of UNHCR's humanitarian efforts for Vulnerable Displaced Afghans. The Mars Panda NFT Charity Auction in support of UNHCR (https://unhcr.marspanda.world) will take place from January 31, 2022 to March 4, 2022 and feature over 30 NFTs that world-renowned authors, digital and fine arts artists, NFT influencers, and professional footballers have pledged to the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Farzad99879673 : @cryptodiagramz #NYXT #NYXToken #NYXonNYE #NewCoin #NewToken #NFT #ERC20News #CryptoNews #Cryptocurrency… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : NFT Charity
NFT Charity Auction Launched to Help Vulnerable Displaced AfghansWorld renowned authors, digital and fine arts artists, NFT influencers, and professional footballers participate in Mars Panda NFT Charity Auction in support of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency SINGAPORE, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ Mars Panda, an all - in - one aggregation blockchain platform, has launched a charity NFT (Non - ...
Venduta l'opera NFT Invisible Girl di Andrea Crespi... chiude con successo l'asta di beneficenza frutto della collaborazione tra OTB Foundation e CharityStars.com, innovativa piattaforma di charity fundraising. Venduta infatti l'opera in NFT Invisible ...
Il mercato straripante degli NFT nell'arte. Di Paolo Turati* Lineaitaliapiemonte.it
AKESO'S LIGUFALIMAB AND IVONESCIMAB OBTAINED APPROVAL TO INITIATE A PHASE II TRIALAkeso, Inc. (9926.HK) announces that the Ligufalimab (CD47 monoclonal antibody, research and development code: AK117, the novel immuno-oncology drug independently developed by the Company) and ...
Neil Gaiman to auction off NFT of film-adaptation of poem for Afghan aidAll proceeds of the auction will be donated to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to help the many Afghans who were displaced following the Taliban takeover ...
NFT CharitySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : NFT Charity