NFT Charity Auction Launched to Help Vulnerable Displaced Afghans

- World renowned authors, digital and fine arts artists, NFT influencers, and professional footballers ...

NFT Charity Auction Launched to Help Vulnerable Displaced Afghans - World renowned authors, digital and fine arts artists, NFT influencers, and professional footballers participate in Mars Panda NFT Charity Auction in support of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency SINGAPORE, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/

  Mars Panda, an all-in-one aggregation blockchain platform, has Launched Charity NFT (Non-fungible tokens) Auction in support of UNHCR's humanitarian efforts for Vulnerable Displaced Afghans. The Mars Panda NFT Charity Auction in support of UNHCR (https://unhcr.marspanda.world) will take place from January 31, 2022 to March 4, 2022 and feature over 30 NFTs that world-renowned authors, digital and fine arts artists, NFT influencers, and professional footballers have pledged to the
World renowned authors, digital and fine arts artists, NFT influencers, and professional footballers participate in Mars Panda NFT Charity Auction in support of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency SINGAPORE, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/   Mars Panda, an all - in - one aggregation blockchain platform, has launched a charity NFT (Non - ...

