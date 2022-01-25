Halloween Ends | Jamie Lee Curtis svela con una foto il nuovo look di Laurie Strode

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Halloween Ends

Movieplayer.it

Non ci resta che attendere per maggiori news!Kills è stato senza ombra di dubbio uno dei film horror più visti del 2021. Così, il regista David Gordon Green sta già pensando ...E il fatto che titoli come l'emozionante Belfast di Kenneth Branagh, gli horror The Black Phone ee il misterioso America Latina dei fratelli d'Innocenzo non siano entrati per un ...And as a result, quite a few beloved franchises returned to theaters like with Blumhouse's Halloween films. And Halloween Ends' Jaime Lee Curtis has revealed the first look at Laurie Strode in the ...The latest installment of the "Halloween" horror movie franchise is bringing Michael Myers and Jamie Lee Curtis to Georgia. (Video above: The Biggest Movies Coming In 2022) Sign up for our Newsletters ...