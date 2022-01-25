Halloween Ends: Jamie Lee Curtis svela con una foto il nuovo look di Laurie Strode (Di martedì 25 gennaio 2022) L'attrice Jamie Lee Curtis ha condiviso online una nuova foto dal set di Halloween Ends, svelando il look di Laurie Strode. Le riprese di Halloween Ends, il capitolo conclusivo della trilogia horror diretta da David Gordon Green, sono in corso e dal set arriva una nuova foto di Jamie Lee Curtis. L'attrice, condividendo lo scatto su Twitter, ha così svelato il look di Laurie Strode nel prossimo capitolo della storia. Halloween Ends dovrebbe arrivare nei cinema americani il 14 ottobre e sarà il settimo film in cui Jamie Lee ...Leggi su movieplayer
Film horror 2022, ecco tutte le novità da non perdere:Non ci resta che attendere per maggiori news! Halloween Ends Halloween Kills è stato senza ombra di dubbio uno dei film horror più visti del 2021. Così, il regista David Gordon Green sta già pensando ...
I 20 film più attesi del 2022E il fatto che titoli come l'emozionante Belfast di Kenneth Branagh, gli horror The Black Phone e Halloween Ends e il misterioso America Latina dei fratelli d'Innocenzo non siano entrati per un ...
Halloween Ends' Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals First Look At Laurie For The ThreequelAnd as a result, quite a few beloved franchises returned to theaters like with Blumhouse's Halloween films. And Halloween Ends' Jaime Lee Curtis has revealed the first look at Laurie Strode in the ...
'Halloween Ends' filming in Savannah area. Casting call seeks real families, cops, EMTs and moreThe latest installment of the "Halloween" horror movie franchise is bringing Michael Myers and Jamie Lee Curtis to Georgia. (Video above: The Biggest Movies Coming In 2022) Sign up for our Newsletters ...
