NetBet Italy welcomes SYNOT Games (Di lunedì 24 gennaio 2022) SYNOT Games joins the NetBet Italy family of providers ROME, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)
NetBet Italy has introduced another great piece to its supplier puzzle: SYNOT Games. NetBet Italy have made a name for themselves by always putting the customer first. Their dedication to providing an exceptional user experience means they're always looking to develop their product offering, bringing the latest and greatest online casino Games to the Italian market. By introducing leading game developer SYNOT Games to their library, NetBet Italy shows its ongoing commitment to its players, providing diversity and quality with every new ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
