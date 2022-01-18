Vanessa Bruno : influencer 23enne morta sul divano di un amicoFamiglia no-vax sterminata dal Covid : morti nonni, padre e figlioLa rivelazione di Robbie Williams : Un killer voleva uccidermiAcer - nuovi notebook TravelMate B3 e TravelMate Spin B3 con Windows ...Svelto Pastiglie per Lavastoviglie -23% Sconto e OffertaInvicta Specialty Orologio Uomo Quarzo - 42% Sconto e OffertaDavid Sassoli : oggi ultimo saluto a StrasburgoCatania, Agata Scuto scomparsa nel 2012 : un arrestoMorto lo stilista Nino Cerruti a 91 anniTrump : Il presidente Biden ha umiliato l'AmericaUltime Blog

Il bodyguard di Lady Diana contro Harry | «La protezione di Scotland Yard non è in vendita»

L'ex guardia del corpo di Diana contesta il principe Harry che ha minacciato di far causa al Governo se ...

Il bodyguard di Lady Diana contro Harry: «La protezione di Scotland Yard non è in vendita» (Di martedì 18 gennaio 2022) L'ex guardia del corpo di Diana contesta il principe Harry che ha minacciato di far causa al Governo se non gli assicura, anche a pagamento, la protezione della polizia britannica sul suolo natìo: «Non funziona così e lui lo sa bene»
'Outrageous cheek'! Princess Diana's bodyguard slams Harry for demanding security detail

The former royal protection officer said, 'For the Queen and her government to accede to his demand and set this precedent is unthinkable' ...

Lady Advises Women to Be Bold and Shoot Their Shots at Men They Like: "Stop Asking God When"

A woman who shoot her shot on a man sitting next to her on bus has advised women to make advances to men they think are attractive and see where that leads.
