GLOW | morta Matilda the Hun | una delle vere wrestler della serie

Matilda the Hun, star della promotion Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (meglio conosciuta come GLOW), è ...

GLOW, morta Matilda the Hun, una delle vere wrestler della serie (Di domenica 9 gennaio 2022) Matilda the Hun, star della promotion Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (meglio conosciuta come GLOW), è scomparsa questa settimana all'età di settantatré anni. Deanna Booher, meglio conosciuta come Matilda The Hun nella promotion GLOW, Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, è morta questa settimana all'età di 73 anni. La wrestler professionista, nota anche come attrice per le sue apparizioni in film come Brainsmasher... A Love Story e Spaceballs, era una delle wrestler rappresentate nella serie GLOW. Bill Apter ha riportato la notizia sabato, seguita da una dichiarazione della WWE: "Ci rattrista apprendere che Deanna Booher, meglio conosciuta come "Matilda The Hun" e amata dai fan ...
GLOW, morta Matilda the Hun, una delle vere wrestler della serie

Lutto nel wrestling: muore a 78 anni Matilda The Hun

Home; One day, one Legend; wrestling; Purtroppo Matilda The Hun si è spenta all’età di 73 anni. A comunicarlo è stato Bill Apter, che ha ricevuto una chiamata l’8 gennaio 2 ...
