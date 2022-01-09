GLOW, morta Matilda the Hun, una delle vere wrestler della serie (Di domenica 9 gennaio 2022) Matilda the Hun, star della promotion Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (meglio conosciuta come GLOW), è scomparsa questa settimana all'età di settantatré anni. Deanna Booher, meglio conosciuta come Matilda The Hun nella promotion GLOW, Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, è morta questa settimana all'età di 73 anni. La wrestler professionista, nota anche come attrice per le sue apparizioni in film come Brainsmasher... A Love Story e Spaceballs, era una delle wrestler rappresentate nella serie GLOW. Bill Apter ha riportato la notizia sabato, seguita da una dichiarazione della WWE: "Ci rattrista apprendere che Deanna Booher, meglio conosciuta come "Matilda The Hun" e amata dai fan ...Leggi su movieplayer
