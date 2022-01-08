Swansea City vs Southampton: pronostico e possibili formazioni (Di sabato 8 gennaio 2022) Il terzo turno di FA Cup inizierà questo fine settimana, e lo Swansea City ospiterà il Southampton, squadra di Premier League, allo Swansea.com Stadium. Entrambe le squadre si presentano alla partita fuori forma, con i padroni di casa che non sono riusciti a vincere nelle ultime tre uscite, mentre i Saints hanno raccolto solo una vittoria nelle loro precedenti otto uscite. Il calcio di inizio di Swansea City vs Southampton è previsto oggi sabato 8 gennaio alle 18:30 Anteprima della partita Swansea City vs Southampton: a che punto sono le due squadre? Swansea City Lo Swansea City ha subito una lunga pausa a causa del COVID-19, non avendo ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
