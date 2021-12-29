Watch Out! Tom Brady Reveals Whether the NFL Punished Him for Tablet Throw

Leggi su cityroma

(Di mercoledì 29 dicembre 2021) On the naughty list! Tomdetailed how the NFL reacted to himing his Microsoftwhen the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the New Orleans Saints on December 19. Nick Lachey! Alyssa Milano! Joe Manganiello! Celebs Who Love Football Read article “I can’tanother Surface or else I’ll get fined. Imagine that,” the 44-year-old athlete said on the Monday, December 27, episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast. The Buccaneers quarterback, who was shut out for the first time in 15 years against the Saints, noted that he is “sorry” and apologized for his actions on the sidelines. “I did get a warning from the NFL on that though,” he explained. “I won’tanother Surface.” TomMatt Rourke/AP/ShutterstockThe former New England Patriots player joked, “Although I ...