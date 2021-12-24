DDP | “Roman Reigns come Stone Cold | diventerà il più grande babyface della WWE”

(Di venerdì 24 dicembre 2021) Nella scorsa edizione di SmackDown,ha licenziato il suo Consigliere Speciale, Paul Heyman, dopo che quest’ultimo ha affermato che stava proteggendo il Tribal Chief da Brock Lesnar. Il segmento si è concluso con la Bestia che ha salvato il suo ex avvocato, dopo chelo ha steso con un Superman Punch. Ora i fan si chiedono che direzione prenderà il personaggio dell’ex mastino dello Shield. Antieroe Parlando al The Bro Show di Sportskeeda, Diamond Dallas Page ha detto che il segmento andato in onda a SmackDown potrebbe portarea diventare un antieroe in stileSteve Austin che, nonostante fosse heel all’iniziosua carriera, turnò a causasua immensa popolarità tra i ...

DDP ha parlato del segmento in cui Roman Reigns ha licenziato Paul Heyman. Per lui potrebbe essere il primo passo verso il suo turn face.WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page believes Roman Reigns firing Paul Heyman could lead to The Tribal Chief becoming the biggest babyface in the company.