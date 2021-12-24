Nacon sponsorizza il torneo Fortnite di 2WATCH School LeagueAtti sessuali con minori : arrestata insegnante a Bari THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT: TUTTI GLI ACCESSORI A TEMAASUS presenta ROG Delta S Animate con tecnologia AniMe MatrixRed Dead Online: Chiamata alle armi festiveTAITO EGRET II mini arriva in OccidenteCovid-19, oltre 30mila casi e 153 decessi : 305 sanitari fuori regoleIncendio in casa a Palma di Montechiaro : muore bimba di 2 anniIl Covid-19 ha diminuito aspettativa vita in UsaAnyTrans : passa da Android/iPhone a nuovo iPhone 13 con 1 clicUltime Blog

DDP | “Roman Reigns come Stone Cold | diventerà il più grande babyface della WWE”

DDP Roman
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©
Nella scorsa edizione di SmackDown, Roman Reigns ha licenziato il suo Consigliere Speciale, Paul ...

zazoom
Commenta
DDP: “Roman Reigns come Stone Cold, diventerà il più grande babyface della WWE” (Di venerdì 24 dicembre 2021) Nella scorsa edizione di SmackDown, Roman Reigns ha licenziato il suo Consigliere Speciale, Paul Heyman, dopo che quest’ultimo ha affermato che stava proteggendo il Tribal Chief da Brock Lesnar. Il segmento si è concluso con la Bestia che ha salvato il suo ex avvocato, dopo che Roman lo ha steso con un Superman Punch. Ora i fan si chiedono che direzione prenderà il personaggio dell’ex mastino dello Shield. Antieroe Parlando al The Bro Show di Sportskeeda, Diamond Dallas Page ha detto che il segmento andato in onda a SmackDown potrebbe portare Roman Reigns a diventare un antieroe in stile Stone Cold Steve Austin che, nonostante fosse heel all’inizio della sua carriera, turnò a causa della sua immensa popolarità tra i ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

twitterTSOWrestling : Per DDP il licenziamento di Paul Heyman potrebbe essere il primo passo per il clamoroso turn face #TSOW #TSOS - TSOWrestling : Vi piacerebbe la sfida delle Spear tra i due? #TSOW #TSOS -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : DDP Roman

DDP: "Roman Reigns può diventare un grande babyface"  The Shield Of Wrestling

Roman Reigns: per DDP può essere un grande babyface

DDP ha parlato del segmento in cui Roman Reigns ha licenziato Paul Heyman. Per lui potrebbe essere il primo passo verso il suo turn face.

"I think he might just be the biggest babyface of the company" – WWE legend shares thoughts on Roman Reigns firing Paul Heyman (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page believes Roman Reigns firing Paul Heyman could lead to The Tribal Chief becoming the biggest babyface in the company.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : DDP Roman
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : DDP Roman Roman Reigns come Stone Cold