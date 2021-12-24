DDP: “Roman Reigns come Stone Cold, diventerà il più grande babyface della WWE” (Di venerdì 24 dicembre 2021) Nella scorsa edizione di SmackDown, Roman Reigns ha licenziato il suo Consigliere Speciale, Paul Heyman, dopo che quest’ultimo ha affermato che stava proteggendo il Tribal Chief da Brock Lesnar. Il segmento si è concluso con la Bestia che ha salvato il suo ex avvocato, dopo che Roman lo ha steso con un Superman Punch. Ora i fan si chiedono che direzione prenderà il personaggio dell’ex mastino dello Shield. Antieroe Parlando al The Bro Show di Sportskeeda, Diamond Dallas Page ha detto che il segmento andato in onda a SmackDown potrebbe portare Roman Reigns a diventare un antieroe in stile Stone Cold Steve Austin che, nonostante fosse heel all’inizio della sua carriera, turnò a causa della sua immensa popolarità tra i ...Leggi su zonawrestling
