Bravo Newbie! 5 Things to Know About ‘RHOBH’ Star Sanela Diana Jenkins (Di mercoledì 22 dicembre 2021) Welcome to the club! Sanela Diana Jenkins joined the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ahead of its 12th season. Bravo announced the 48-year-old philanthropist as its newest Housewife in December, revealing that Sheree Zampino will also be featured as a friend of the main cast. Jenkins will Star alongside season 11 cast members, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton, on the reality TV show. Throughout her career, the Bosnian-born Star has dedicated herself to giving back to those less fortunate and making a difference through a variety of foundations that she’s created. Her humanitarian efforts include The Irnis Catic Foundation, which was founded in memory of her late ...Leggi su cityroma
