Bravo Newbie! 5 Things to Know About ‘RHOBH’ Star Sanela Diana Jenkins

Leggi su cityroma

(Di mercoledì 22 dicembre 2021) Welcome to the club!joined the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ahead of its 12th season.announced the 48-year-old philanthropist as its newest Housewife in December, revealing that Sheree Zampino will also be featured as a friend of the main cast.willalongside season 11 cast members, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton, on the reality TV show. Throughout her career, the Bosnian-bornhas dedicated herself to giving back to those less fortunate and making a difference through a variety of foundations that she’s created. Her humanitarian efforts include The Irnis Catic Foundation, which was founded in memory of her late ...