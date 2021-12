THE HOUSE OF HARRY WINSTON OPENS A NEW RETAIL SALON IN BEIJING (Di mercoledì 15 dicembre 2021) BEIJING, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/



The HOUSE of HARRY WINSTON, the legendary "King of Diamonds," and international luxury brand, announces the opening of its second RETAIL SALON in BEIJING, China. Located inside the China World Trade Center, the new 461-square meter SALON will showcase the breadth of HARRY WINSTON's unparalleled jewelry and timepiece collections, including the rarest diamonds and gemstones available today. "The opening of our new China World Trade Center SALON marks the HOUSE's second location in BEIJING and our sixth in China," said Nayla Hayek, CEO of HARRY WINSTON, Inc. "BEIJING, an epicenter ...

