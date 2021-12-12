Burnley vs West Ham United: pronostico e possibili formazioni (Di domenica 12 dicembre 2021) Il West Ham United cercherà di vincere consecutive in Premier League oggi, domenica 12 dicembre quando si dirigerà al Turf Moor per affrontare Burnley. Gli Hammers, quarti in classifica, hanno registrato una vittoria per 3-2 sul Chelsea in campionato lo scorso fine settimana, mentre il Burnley entrerà in campo dopo la sconfitta per 1-0 contro il Newcastle United. Il calcio di inizio di Burnley vs West Ham United è previsto alle 15. Prepartita Burnley vs West Ham United: a che punto sono le due squadre? Burnley Il Burnley ha vinto solo una delle prime 14 partite della stagione 2021-22 della Premier League, mentre un totale di 10 punti li ha lasciati al 18° ... Leggi su sport.periodicodaily (Di domenica 12 dicembre 2021) IlHamcercherà di vincere consecutive in Premier League oggi, domenica 12 dicembre quando si dirigerà al Turf Moor per affrontare. Gli Hammers, quarti in classifica, hanno registrato una vittoria per 3-2 sul Chelsea in campionato lo scorso fine settimana, mentre ilentrerà in campo dopo la sconfitta per 1-0 contro il Newcastle. Il calcio di inizio divsHamè previsto alle 15. PrepartitavsHam: a che punto sono le due squadre?Ilha vinto solo una delle prime 14 partite della stagione 2021-22 della Premier League, mentre un totale di 10 punti li ha lasciati al 18° ...

