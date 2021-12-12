Matrimonio Haiducii e Miky Falcicchio in Puglia: video delle nozze ...Ravanusa, esplode tubo del metanodotto : 3 morti, 2 donne estratte ...Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch per Benessere e Forma Fisica - 30% Sconti e ...NACON: DUE NUOVI TRAILER PER STEELRISING E IL SIGNORE DEGLI ANELLI: ...Strictly Limited Games apre i pre-order per Rising Hell Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri nuovo trailerFrogger in Toy Town: nuova modalità basata sul game show di PeacockSmartphone in Italia: numero di dispositivi superiore alla popolazioneELDEN RING: L'ETÀ DEGLI DEI - LA STORIA DELL'INTERREGNOSPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME | TUTTI GLI ACCESSORI PER CELEBRARE IL FILMUltime Blog

AAA: Franky Monet/Taya è tornata nella federazione (e punta alla Purrazzo) (Di domenica 12 dicembre 2021) La scorsa settimana si è tenuto Triplemania Regia 2, ultimo PPV dell’anno per la storica federazione messicana, che ha visto quasi tutti i titoli della AAA difesi. Tutti tranne quello de Reina de Reinas, attualmente nelle mani della “Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo. La Campionessa ha infatti disertato lo Show, probabilmente convinta che non ci sia nessuna Luchadora valida come avversaria per insidiare la sua cintura. La Wera Loca is Back Ma adesso le cose potrebbero essere cambiate (in peggio) per la Purrazzo. Infatti nel corso dello Show è infatti apparso un video-promo che conferma un sospetto che aleggiava da mesi: Taya Valkyrie, nota anche come Franky Monet a NXT, è tornata a casa. La “Wera Loca” è tornata nella ...
Taya Valkyrie ritorna in AAA a TripleMania Regia 2  The Shield Of Wrestling

Taya Valkyrie confirms her return to AAA

Taya Valkyrie is a three-time holder of the Reinas De Reinas title. She last held it in September 2019 after which the superstar went on to sign for Vince McMahon's brand WWE in February 2020.

Multiple Released WWE Stars Returned to Action in Other Companies on Saturday Night

WWE has released well over 100 wrestlers since the start of 2020, and while most of them are no longer held down by the 90-day "No Compete" clauses in their WWE contracts many of them still haven't ...
