AAA: Franky Monet/Taya è tornata nella federazione (e punta alla Purrazzo) (Di domenica 12 dicembre 2021) La scorsa settimana si è tenuto Triplemania Regia 2, ultimo PPV dell'anno per la storica federazione messicana, che ha visto quasi tutti i titoli della AAA difesi. Tutti tranne quello de Reina de Reinas, attualmente nelle mani della "Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo. La Campionessa ha infatti disertato lo Show, probabilmente convinta che non ci sia nessuna Luchadora valida come avversaria per insidiare la sua cintura. La Wera Loca is Back Ma adesso le cose potrebbero essere cambiate (in peggio) per la Purrazzo. Infatti nel corso dello Show è infatti apparso un video-promo che conferma un sospetto che aleggiava da mesi: Taya Valkyrie, nota anche come Franky Monet a NXT, è tornata a casa. La "Wera Loca" è tornata nella
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : AAA FrankyTaya Valkyrie ritorna in AAA a TripleMania Regia 2 The Shield Of Wrestling
Taya Valkyrie confirms her return to AAATaya Valkyrie is a three-time holder of the Reinas De Reinas title. She last held it in September 2019 after which the superstar went on to sign for Vince McMahon's brand WWE in February 2020.
Multiple Released WWE Stars Returned to Action in Other Companies on Saturday NightWWE has released well over 100 wrestlers since the start of 2020, and while most of them are no longer held down by the 90-day "No Compete" clauses in their WWE contracts many of them still haven't ...
