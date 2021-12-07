The North Water, la recensione: un mistero negli abissi o a bordo? (Di martedì 7 dicembre 2021) La recensione di The North Water, il drama artico dal 7 dicembre su TimVision con un episodio a settimana, basato sull'omonimo romanzo di Ian McGuire con Jack O'Connell e Colin Farrell a caccia di balene tra i ghiacci... o forse di qualcos'altro. Ci sentiamo divisi fra gli affascinanti e inquietanti abissi sotto i ghiacci e la sicurezza forse effimera della terraferma mentre scriviamo questa recensione di The North Water, il drama artico di BBC dal 7 dicembre su TimVision con un episodio a settimana. Basato sull'omonimo romanzo di Ian McGuire, il serial ci riporta nelle atmosfere ghiacciate di The Terror per svelare un grande mistero sommerso... o forse in superficie. Tra i ghiacci Nella miniserie in cinque episodi Jack O'Connell e Colin Farrell guidano ...Leggi su movieplayer
The North Water - dal 7 dicembre su TimVision
The North Water : il mistery drama con Colin Farrell è in esclusiva su TIMVISION
The North Water : il mistery drama con Colin Farrell è in esclusiva su TIMVISION
