The Last of Us 2 e Fallout 76 tra i giochi PS Now di ottobre? (Di lunedì 4 ottobre 2021) Manca la conferma ufficiale, ma da alcuni screen trapelati online sembra che tra i prossimi giochi aggiunti al catalogo PS Now di ottobre ci siano The Last of Us 2 e Fallout 76 Sony sembra aver fatto il passo più lungo della gamba e aver annunciato in anticipo i prossimi giochi del PS Now del mese di ottobre. In attesa della conferma ufficiale che dovrebbe arrivare a breve, sono stati divulgati in rete con degli screenshot i prossimi titoli che entreranno a far parte del catalogo. Tra questi spiccano in particolare The Last of Us 2 e Fallout 76. Svelati i giochi PS Now di ottobre? Secondo quanto riportano le immagini, le novità del catalogo sono The Last of Us 2, Fallout 76, ...Leggi su tuttotek
