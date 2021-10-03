Arise of Awakener è un nuovo action RPG medievale e il primo trailer gameplay ha un che di Dragon' s Dogma

(Di domenica 3 ottobre 2021) Nel corso del Tokyo Game Show 2021, Camera Game ha annunciato unprogetto in sviluppo: si tratta diof, un interessanteRPG in terza persona di ambientazione, che sembra essere molto ispirato a's. Il gioco è sviluppato da Taner Game e sarà pubblicato nel 2023 su PC e su console PlayStation 4 e 5.ofoffrirà tre personaggio giocabili, che saranno probabilmente le tre classi disponibili nel gioco (Guerriero, Arciere e Mago), ed unveloce e frenetico con stile hack and slash, almeno da quello che possiamo osservare nelpubblicato. Leggi altro...

