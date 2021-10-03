Arise of Awakener è un nuovo action RPG medievale e il primo trailer gameplay ha un che di Dragon's Dogma (Di domenica 3 ottobre 2021) Nel corso del Tokyo Game Show 2021, Camera Game ha annunciato un nuovo progetto in sviluppo: si tratta di Arise of Awakener, un interessante action RPG in terza persona di ambientazione medievale, che sembra essere molto ispirato a Dragon's Dogma. Il gioco è sviluppato da Taner Game e sarà pubblicato nel 2023 su PC e su console PlayStation 4 e 5. Arise of Awakener offrirà tre personaggio giocabili, che saranno probabilmente le tre classi disponibili nel gioco (Guerriero, Arciere e Mago), ed un gameplay veloce e frenetico con stile hack and slash, almeno da quello che possiamo osservare nel trailer pubblicato. Leggi altro... Leggi su eurogamer
