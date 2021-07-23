Olimpiadi Tokyo 2020 : Ecco gli azzurri in gara oggi venerdì 23 ...EA PLAY LIVE 2021: Apex Legends: Ribalta - Dead SpaceEA PLAY LIVE 2021: Lost in Random - Knockout City, Stagione 2EA PLAY LIVE 2021: Battlefield PortalEA PLAY LIVE 2021: GRID Legends I 10 giochi online free-to-play più consigliati nel 2021FELTRINELLI COMICS & GAMES APRE LE PORTE DELL’ESCLUSIVA “AREA GAMING”Orcs Must Die! 3 e Ben 10 nuovi giochi in arrivo su GeForce NOWIl gameplay di Farming Simulator 22 verrà mostrato questa sera in ...Taito G-Darius HD aperti i Pre-ordiniUltime Blog

Varga | Brussel is under Lbgtq propaganda pressure But we will not change the law protecting our children

...must explain to the rest of the continent the philosophy - legal and otherwise - of Hungary today. ...

Varga: "Brussel is under Lbgtq propaganda pressure. But we will not change the law protecting our children" . (Di venerdì 23 luglio 2021) ...must explain to the rest of the continent the philosophy - legal and otherwise - of Hungary today. ... He explains, points out and specifies using the term propaganda with absolute ease, associating it ...
Varga: "Brussel is under Lbgtq propaganda pressure. But we will not change the law protecting our children" .

From the law contested and branded as anti - gay, to the issue of gender, to journalists spied on by Pegasus to migrants, Judit Varga does not hold back on anything. He explains, points out and ...

Budapest, no a diktat di Bruxelles su educazione e Lgbt+ - Europa  Agenzia ANSA

Ungheria, ministra Varga: Per Ue lobby Lgbtq più importante antisemitismo

Bruxelles, 20 lug. (LaPresse) - "Conclusione del rapporto sullo stato di diritto della Commissione Ue: il rispetto della lobby Lgbtq sembra essere più ...

Ungheria, attività intelligence è separata dalla politica

BRUXELLES - La ministra della Giustizia ungherese, Judit Varga, cerca di correre ai ripari dopo le rivelazioni dei media secondo cui Budapest avrebbe utilizzato un software per infiltrarsi negli smart ...
