5 Exhibitions to see in July

(Di giovedì 22 luglio 2021) ... curated by Camilla Invernizz and Giulia Zorzi "Today, nature both heals us and threatens us. As we ... Eeva Hannula Metronom, Via Carteria 10 / 41121 Modena Until September 2021 info@metronom.it / 059 ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Exhibitions see

SUBTERRANEAN VIRTUALSCAPES ONLINE - Virginia Bianchi Gallery Until 29 JULY 2021 Visualizza Gallery 4 Immagini Chevron Subterranean Virtualscapes A group show at Virginia Bianchi Gallery showcasing the ...Thus, the residential construction sector in Alberta is expected toan increasing demand for ... The increase in construction activities in Canada such as art galleries,, and museums ...