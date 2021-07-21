Abby Quinn | Shiloh Fernandez | Joshua Leonard Starring in Blumhouse and Epix Thriller Set in Music City EXCLUSIVE

Leggi su cityroma

(Di mercoledì 21 luglio 2021)will star in an upcomingandmovie set in Nashville oppositeand. They join the previously announced Alexxis Lemire and Katey Sagal in the film, which has the working title of “Tattered Hearts.” The movie centers on a promising up-and-coming country duo who seek out the secluded L'articolo proviene daRoma News.