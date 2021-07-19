La Swan European Regatta sta tornando a Turku (Di lunedì 19 luglio 2021) Dopo il grande successo del 50° anniversario del Nautor’s Swan nel 2016, la città di Turku farà di nuovo da scenario a uno degli appuntamenti più attesi nei calendari degli armatori Swan del Nord Europa: la Swan European Regatta. Quando si tiene la Swan European Regatta? Organizzato congiuntamente dal cantiere finlandese e dalla città di Turku, l’evento si svolgerà dal 22 al 24 luglio, con il 25 dedicato a una “Parata dei Cigni” molto esclusiva. La gestione della regata è sotto l’organizzazione molto capace del ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
The Swan European Regatta is coming back to TurkuAfter the great success of the 50th anniversary of Nautor’s Swan back in 2016, the city of Turku will once again, set the stage for one of the most eagerly awaited appointments in Northern European Sw ...
