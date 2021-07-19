Incontra Seer, la nuova leggenda di Apex in Storie di Frontiera – ...La Salute di Livenza : Corpo di un uomo è stato trovato in un canaleUomini e Donne : Per Ida Platano è sempre stato tutto vero e ...Jesolana, morto in un incidente Tiziano Masiero : aveva 23 anniFederico Chiesa scatenato... il video in discotecaIl bikini fluo di Elisabetta Canalis fa impazzire i fanCome trovare le immagini dei prodotti per il negozio eCommerceVIVI IL BRIVIDO DELLA PISTA IN CODEMASTERS(R) F1(R) 2021, CHE DEBUTTA ...Irina Shayk in piazza per festeggiare Euro 2020... nessuno la ...A Milano sacerdote arrestato per abusi su minoriUltime Blog

La Swan European Regatta sta tornando a Turku

Dopo il grande successo del 50° anniversario del Nautor’s Swan nel 2016, la città di Turku farà di ...

La Swan European Regatta sta tornando a Turku (Di lunedì 19 luglio 2021) Dopo il grande successo del 50° anniversario del Nautor’s Swan nel 2016, la città di Turku farà di nuovo da scenario a uno degli appuntamenti più attesi nei calendari degli armatori Swan del Nord Europa: la Swan European Regatta. Quando si tiene la Swan European Regatta? Organizzato congiuntamente dal cantiere finlandese e dalla città di Turku, l’evento si svolgerà dal 22 al 24 luglio, con il 25 dedicato a una “Parata dei Cigni” molto esclusiva. La gestione della regata è sotto l’organizzazione molto capace del ...
The Swan European Regatta is coming back to Turku

After the great success of the 50th anniversary of Nautor’s Swan back in 2016, the city of Turku will once again, set the stage for one of the most eagerly awaited appointments in Northern European Sw ...
