Bollywood Star Taapsee Pannu | Former Sony Pictures Networks Executive Pranjal Khandhdiya Team to Launch Outsiders Films EXCLUSIVE

Leggi su cityroma

(Di giovedì 15 luglio 2021) Top Indian actorhased production companyalongsidewho works in bothand the South Indian film industries, is known for her eclectic choice of roles including “Thappad,” for which won best actress at India’s prestigious Filmfare awards, “Badla” and “Mulk.”’s L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.