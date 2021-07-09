INBRAIN Neuroelectronics and Merck KGaA | Darmstadt | Germany Collaborate to Develop the Next Generation of Bioelectronic Therapies

(Di venerdì 9 luglio 2021) With current technologies, it is extremely difficult toviable neurostimulation... 1 This partnership announced today aims to push the potential of graphene technology to the...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : INBRAIN Neuroelectronics

... Spain-(BUSINESS WIRE)-, a company at the intersection of medtech, deeptech and digital health dedicated to developing the world's first graphene - based intelligent ...Contacts PR contact: Tara Geoghegan tara.geoghegan@archetype.co Articoli correlatiand Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Collaborate to Develop the Next Generation of ...