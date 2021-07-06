Another tranquil night for Pope Francis

Violenze carcere S.Maria Capua Vetere, Ministra Cartabia : ...Ministro Speranza : oltre 54mln dosi somministrateAssiderate sul Monte Rosa: Due donne morte bloccate dal maltempoJacob Clynick moure a 13 anni dopo la seconda dose di Pfizer Evoluzione e Prospettive del Fintech in ItaliaPosizioni Aperte : un ottimo strumento per la tua ricerca di lavoro Pressione bassa: consigli e rimedi per affrontare l’estateLe startup innovative: cosa sono, regime e attivitàAl Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiUltime Blog

ROME, JUL 6 - Pope Francis had Another tranquil night at Rome's Gemelli hospital following colon surgery ...

Sources said earlier that Pope Francis had a tranquil night at Rome's Policlinico Gemelli hospital ... Cardinal Enrico Feroci said he had spoken to another top clergyman, Angelo De Donatis, the Vicar ...

