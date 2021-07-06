Another tranquil night for Pope Francis (Di martedì 6 luglio 2021) ROME, JUL 6 - Pope Francis had Another tranquil night at Rome's Gemelli hospital following colon surgery on Sunday, source said Tuesday. The Argentine pontiff is set to stay in hospital for six more ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Another tranquil night for Pope FrancisROME, JUL 6 - Pope Francis had another tranquil night at Rome's Gemelli hospital following colon surgery on Sunday, source said Tuesday. The Argentine pontiff is set to stay in hospital for six more days, unless there are ...
Pope to stay in hospital for seven daysSources said earlier that Pope Francis had a tranquil night at Rome's Policlinico Gemelli hospital ... Cardinal Enrico Feroci said he had spoken to another top clergyman, Angelo De Donatis, the Vicar ...
