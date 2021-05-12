Global insight agency Opinium launches EU Barometer (Di mercoledì 12 maggio 2021) LONDON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Global and award-winning strategic insight agency Opinium has today launched the EU Barometer to provide agencies, brands, policy makers and businesses with a cost-effective snapshot of consumer sentiment across the European Union. Offering fast, high-quality insight, the EU Barometer will survey 3,000 citizens across 24 European countries in 22 languages to keep clients on the pulse of what people think, feel, and do. The EU Barometer will enable clients to size and prioritise future opportunities, assess attitudes to issue, news, policies, as well as test brands, products, and campaigns. The Opinium EU Barometer - key facts: Emily Dickinson, Director at Opinium, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Global and award-winning strategic insight agency Opinium has today launched the EU Barometer to provide agencies, brands, policy makers and businesses with a cost-effective snapshot of consumer sentiment across the European Union. Offering fast, high-quality insight, the EU Barometer will survey 3,000 citizens across 24 European countries in 22 languages to keep clients on the pulse of what people think, feel, and do. The EU Barometer will enable clients to size and prioritise future opportunities, assess attitudes to issue, news, policies, as well as test brands, products, and campaigns. The Opinium EU Barometer - key facts: Emily Dickinson, Director at Opinium, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Global insight
TGS Acquires 4C Offshore Ltd.The strengths of 4C Offshore fit perfectly with TGS' ambition to become the leading global provider ...at 4C Offshore in establishing ourselves as a leading provider of market intelligence and insight ...
Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Growth Sturdy at 9.1% CAGR to Outstrip $18,485 Million by 2027 - COVID - 19 Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.comThe lockdown of various plants and factories in China is affecting the global supply chains and ...//www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003786/ About Us: The Insight Partners is a one stop industry ...
Advent compra le attività di Global Connect da Nielsen. Ardian acquista Nevel Oy. Insight Partners compra Selligent. Inflexion investe in Phenna Group. Eurazeo affianca IK in Questel. TPG Capital e Patriot cedono Astound Broadband BeBeez
Continua la corsa degli Etf sostenibiliIl 2021 si è aperto come l'anno degli Etf Esg, ma ancora la metà degli investitori non ha alcuna esposizione da questo genere di prodotti. Le preferenze degli investitori convergono sempre di più vers ...
Nuovi fondi: transizione energetica e criptovalute nel radar degli asset managerNegli ultimi lanci di prodotto, le case di gestione si concentrano sui trend dell'anno: sostenibilità, private markets e asset digitali.
Global insightSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Global insight