Global insight agency Opinium launches EU Barometer

Global and award-winning strategic insight agency Opinium has today launched the EU Barometer to provide agencies, brands, policy makers and businesses with a cost-effective snapshot of consumer sentiment across the European Union. Offering fast, high-quality insight, the EU Barometer will survey 3,000 citizens across 24 European countries in 22 languages to keep clients on the pulse of what people think, feel, and do. The EU Barometer will enable clients to size and prioritise future opportunities, assess attitudes to issue, news, policies, as well as test brands, products, and campaigns. The Opinium EU Barometer - key facts: Emily Dickinson, Director at Opinium, ...
