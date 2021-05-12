DariusBurst: Another Chronicle EX + uscirà a giugno per PS4 e Switch50 DERBY CUP: Derby della Capitale con PESDomani sarà disponibile l'espansione di Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, ...Xperia 10 III, lo smartphone 5G compatto e veloce è in arrivoBattlefield 6 anche su console Old-GenPaolo Brosio e Maria Laura De Vitis si sono lasciatiVALORANT si aggiorna e introduce tante novitàCovid-19 : In India trovati corpi nel GangeRahul Vohra muore a 35 anni attore e youtuber : l’ultimo video! Elodie super bomba sexy su instagram

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Announces Agreement To Acquire Certain Willis Towers Watson plc Reinsurance | Specialty And Retail Brokerage Operations

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today ...

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Agreement To Acquire Certain Willis Towers Watson plc Reinsurance, Specialty And Retail Brokerage Operations (Di mercoledì 12 maggio 2021) ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Arthur J. Gallagher &; Co. (NYSE: AJG) today announced an Agreement to Acquire Certain Willis Towers Watson plc Reinsurance, Specialty and Retail Brokerage Operations as part of a proposed regulatory remedy for the pending Aon plc and Willis Towers Watson plc combination.  The transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2021. "This acquisition will accelerate our long-term strategy by significantly expanding our global value proposition in Reinsurance, broadening our Retail Brokerage ...
New York: si muove a passi da gigante Gallagher(Arthur J.)&

Seduta decisamente positiva per Gallagher(Arthur J.)& , che tratta in rialzo del 3,04%. Il confronto del titolo con l' S&P - 500 , su base settimanale, mostra la maggiore forza relativa di Gallagher(Arthur J.)& rispetto all'indice, ...

