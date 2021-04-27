Alitalia situation is tragic says Lazzerini (Di martedì 27 aprile 2021) According to the plan, ITA would get State cash to buy many of Alitalia's assets and it would hire around 11,000 of its workers. But the negations between Rome and Brussels on how to allow the move ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Alitalia situation is tragic says LazzeriniROME, APR 27 - The situation at Alitalia is "tragic," with workers not getting their salaries on time, the CEO of ITA, the anointed heir of the troubled airline, said on Tuesday. Last week the government had to approve ...
Giovanni Tamburi, fondatore di Tip: 'La mia Itaca è un'isola dove la nave - impresa si ricarica per ripartire'Poi nel settore delle special situation addirittura ci sono solo due operatori italiani in grado di ...imprenditori in una management company che investa in imprese di grandi dimensioni come Alitalia e ...
