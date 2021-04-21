22 APRILE - GIORNATA MONDIALE DELLA TERRA: I MITICI SUPER TELE E ...Huawei Band 6 arriva in ItaliaBIG (festival brasiliano gioco indipendente) al via l'evento 2021Sony annuncia un obiettivo super grandangolare apertura FE 14mm F1.8 ...Cugino Itt : muore Felix Silla de La famiglia AddamsGabriel Garko : basta bugie su di me, dall'ares-gate al mio coming ...Maurizio Cerrato ucciso per un parcheggio a Torre AnnunziataVaccino Johnson & Johnson : Atteso il parere dell'EmaNdrangheta : 53 arresti, blitz contro la cosca PesceCome ottenere e perchè richiedere un prestito personale

HUAWEI AppGallery Connect Unveiled New Logo

SHENZHEN, China, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AppGallery Connect, the app service platform provided ...

HUAWEI AppGallery Connect Unveiled New Logo (Di mercoledì 21 aprile 2021)

 AppGallery Connect, the app service platform provided by HUAWEI AppGallery, has Unveiled its new Logo. The design of the Logo is inspired by the angle brackets (<>), two symbols frequently used in coding. The two angle brackets are closely Connected to form a square, conveying the message that AppGallery Connect is dedicated to deepen the partnership with the developers to jointly build innovative apps. "The new Logo highlights AppGallery Connect's role is not just as an app distribution service platform, but also a partner of developers as they continue to drive the innovation that leads to the creation of new ...
SHENZHEN, China, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AppGallery Connect, the app service platform provided by HUAWEI AppGallery, has unveiled its new logo. The ...

