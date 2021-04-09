Boy, 3, falls into pool and drowns near Cagliari (Di venerdì 9 aprile 2021) Cagliari, APR 9 - A three - and - a - half - year - old boy fell into a swimming pool and drowned near Cagliari on Friday. An emergency crew doctor tried to revive the boy but could do nothing for him.Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Witnesses said the boy got way from his family during a ceremony. The accident took place at a small seaside villa at Quartu Sant'Elena.
