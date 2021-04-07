Red Dead Online: Bonus e Ricompense per NaturalistiArriva la stagione 2021 del FIA Certified Gran Turismo ChampionshipE3 2021 solo digitale dal 12 e il 15 giugnoOverwatch: dimezzato il tempo di risposta grazie a NVIDIA ReflexInizia oggi il Mi Fan Festival 2021BRAVIA CORE: intrattenimento cinematografico con le TV Sony BRAVIA XR A maggio TV BRAVIA XR X90J Full Array LED e intelligenza cognitivaCoronavirus, ultime notizie sul Covid-19 di oggi martedì 6 aprileFalsità dei giornali su di me! La lettera di Giuseppe ConteCovid su pulsanti e maniglie : Il virus viaggia su bus e treni a Roma

Daniel Gorosch appointed Chief Executive Officer of Colliers in Sweden (Di mercoledì 7 aprile 2021) Colliers poised to accelerate growth in Sweden with appointment of industry leader. STOCKHOLM, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) today announced that Daniel Gorosch has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sweden. Current CEO Dan Törnsten remains a shareholder of Colliers in Sweden and will become Chairman, focusing on continued client engagement and strategic advisory. Reporting to the EMEA CEO, Daniel Gorosch joins Colliers as a highly experienced and enterprising real estate leader, formerly Managing Director of JLL ...
