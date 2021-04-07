Daniel Gorosch appointed Chief Executive Officer of Colliers in Sweden (Di mercoledì 7 aprile 2021) Colliers poised to accelerate growth in Sweden with appointment of industry leader. STOCKHOLM, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) today announced that Daniel Gorosch has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sweden. Current CEO Dan Törnsten remains a shareholder of Colliers in Sweden and will become Chairman, focusing on continued client engagement and strategic advisory. Reporting to the EMEA CEO, Daniel Gorosch joins Colliers as a highly experienced and enterprising real estate leader, formerly Managing Director of JLL ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) today announced that Daniel Gorosch has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sweden. Current CEO Dan Törnsten remains a shareholder of Colliers in Sweden and will become Chairman, focusing on continued client engagement and strategic advisory. Reporting to the EMEA CEO, Daniel Gorosch joins Colliers as a highly experienced and enterprising real estate leader, formerly Managing Director of JLL ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Daniel Gorosch
Daniel Gorosch appointed Chief Executive Officer of Colliers in SwedenColliers poised to accelerate growth in Sweden with appointment of industry leader. STOCKHOLM, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading diversified ...
Daniel GoroschSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Daniel Gorosch