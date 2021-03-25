Pope Francis | Mattarella pay tribute on Dante Day

(Di giovedì 25 marzo 2021) March 25 was chosen asDay as scholars believe it was on this date that Italy's greatest poet descended into Hell for the first part of his epic journey through the Inferno, Purgatorio and ...

ROME, MAR 25 -and President Sergio Mattarella paid tribute on Thursday as Italy's celebrated Dantedì - Dante Day - to mark the 700th anniversary of the death of the author of The Divine Comedy....... because with the suffering that surrounds us today, through the radio, we can enter into communion, into that communion where we walk together", he said, alluding to the motto of' visit ...VATICAN CITY, MAR 25 - Dante is a prophet of hope, Pope Francis said on the second annual Dante Day and the 700th anniversary of the Divine Comedy author's death on Thursday. "In this particular ...ROME, MAR 25 - Pope Francis and President Sergio Mattarella paid tribute on Thursday as Italy's celebrated Dantedì - Dante Day - to mark the 700th anniversary of the death of the author of The Divine ...