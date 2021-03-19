Wintry weather to hit Italy this weekend (Di venerdì 19 marzo 2021) It said an Arctic cyclone would bring snow to "altitudes near to the plain, especially in the south". Thunderstorms and snow will sweep across the south and the central Adriatic Saturday, the ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Wintry weather
Wintry weather to hit Italy this weekendROME, MAR 19 - Wintry weather will hit Italy this weekend, forecasters 'iLMeteo.it' said Friday. Icy rain, biting winds and snow over low ground will affect the centre and north while there will be nighttime frost ...
Bad weather sweeps ItalyThe wintry weather has been brought by a Siberian cold front. Snow ploughs went into operation in the Palermo area Monday after heavy snowfalls blocked roads. It was also snowing in Calabria and ...
Wintry weather to hit Italy this weekendROME, MAR 19 - Wintry weather will hit Italy this weekend, forecasters 'iLMeteo.it' said Friday. Icy rain, biting winds and snow over low ground will affect the centre and north while there will be ni ...
Wintry weatherSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Wintry weather