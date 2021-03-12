EIB backs EUR 3 7 billion COVID - 19 business support | renewable energy | internet | health | education and sustainable urban investment

(Di venerdì 12 marzo 2021) EUR 1.5of the new private sector financing approved today is backed by the Pan - European Guarantee Fund (EGF). The two new EGF transactions willacross Italy. ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : EIB backs

la Repubblica

The Board approvedfinancing for clean energy that will help to accelerate the energy transition and expand wind and solar clean power generation. This includes support for the construction ...