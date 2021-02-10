Last Chaos: pubblicato un importante aggiornamentoRed Dead Online: RDO$ e Oro Tripli nella serie di TumbleweedAssetto Corsa ha generato 100 milioni di utiliCrash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time arriva sulle console Nex-GenLittle Nightmares II sarà disponibile questa settimanaBELEN RODRIGUEZ INCINTA : SONO AL QUINTO MESE DI GRAVIDANZA E SONO ...GWENT: La quarta stagione del Viaggio inizia oraDisponibile il nuovo Controller wireless per Xbox Pulse RedFotocamera digitale ZV-1: Sony annuncia un aggiornamento firmwarePanda Security rivela i malware più pericolosi

Being the Ricardos | J K Simmons e Nina Arianda nel cast del film di Aaron Sorkin

Being the Ricardos | J K Simmons e Nina Arianda nel cast del film di Aaron Sorkin
Il premio Oscar J.K. Simmons e Nina Arianda faranno parte del cast di Being the Ricardos, il nuovo film ...

Il premio Oscar J.K. Simmons e Nina Arianda faranno parte del cast di Being the Ricardos, il nuovo film di Aaron Sorkin. Being the Ricardos, il film prodotto da Amazon ispirato alla vita delle star della serie I Love Lucy, avrà nel proprio cast anche J.K. Simmons e Nina Arianda. I protagonisti dovrebbero essere Nicole Kidman e Javier Bardem nei ruoli di Lucille Bell e Desi Arnaz, anche se per ora le trattative sono ancora in corso. Nel film Being the Ricardos il premio Oscar J.K. Simmons avrà il ruolo di William Frawley, mentre Nina
Being the Ricardos: J.K. Simmons e Nina Arianda nel cast del film di Aaron Sorkin
