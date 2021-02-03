Frana sulla costiera ad Amalfi : Sfiorate caseRed Dead Online: versione indipendente a €4,99Bungie: Destiny 2 la Stagione degli Eletti arriva a febbraioMASS EFFECT LEGENDARY EDITION DISPONIBILE A MAGGIOEA SPORTS FIFA 21 DIVENTA GLOBALE E MULTIPIATTAFORMAControl Ultimate Edition disponibile in digitale su PS5 e Xbox S X|SLeague of Legends: in arrivo l'evento Belva LunareTOMB RAIDER CELEBRA IL 25° ANNIVERSARIOInter e FIFA21 insieme per il torneo Club Scouting Challenge su PS4BANDAI NAMCO in sesta posizione nella Top Publisher Award 2021

TROUVER to Launch POWER 11 Cordless Vacuum for European Homes

BEIJING, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TROUVER, a youthful new brand under Xiaomi ecological chain will ...

TROUVER, a youthful new brand under Xiaomi ecological chain will officially Launch its POWER 11 Cordless Vacuum for the European markets. Focused on performance, trend-setting design and quality, TROUVER's new Vacuum will be available on Amazon, eBay and Aliexpress. "The COVID-19 pandemic has caused consumers to become more diligent and conscious of cleanliness in the home, particularly those living in highly-affected areas. In response to the need in this market, we have Launched the POWER 11: a POWERful yet affordable Cordless Vacuum that supports deep cleaning for the whole house. With its strong suction POWER ...
