Myanmar | Italy condemns arrests

The will of the peple clearly emerged in the latest elections and it should be respected, it said. We ...

Myanmar: Italy condemns arrests (Di lunedì 1 febbraio 2021) "The will of the peple clearly emerged in the latest elections and it should be respected," it said. "We are worried about this abrupt interruption in the process of democratic transition and we ask ...
ROME, FEB 1 - The Italian foreign ministry said on Monday that "Italy firmly condemns the wave of arrests in Myanmar and calls for the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi and all the arrested political leaders". "The will of the peple clearly emerged in the ...
Myanmar: Italy condemns arrests
ROME, FEB 1 - The Italian foreign ministry said on Monday that "Italy firmly condemns the wave of arrests in Myanmar and calls for the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi and all the arrested politi ...
L’Italia fornisce un sostegno vitale al Governo della Regione di Yangon nel fronteggiare la pandemia
Yangon (Myanmar), 21 January 2021 – The Yangon Region Government, Italy and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today marked the contribution of 1 million EURO from the Italian Agency for De ...
