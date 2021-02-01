Myanmar | Italy condemns arrests

(Di lunedì 1 febbraio 2021) "The will of the peple clearly emerged in the latest elections and it should be respected," it said. "We are worried about this abrupt interruption in the process of democratic transition and we ask ...

MasterblogBo : #websuggestion #italy #notizie #flash Colpo di Stato in Myanmar, arrestata Aung San Suu Kyi - - reddititaly : Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi arrestata dai militari. Voci di un colpo di Stato - -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Myanmar Italy

OnuItalia

ROME, FEB 1 - The Italian foreign ministry said on Monday that "firmly condemns the wave of arrests inand calls for the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi and all the arrested political leaders". "The will of the peple clearly emerged in the ...(Thailand) Prysmian Group () Sarawak Cable Berhad (Malaysia) DNF CABLE SDN BHD (DNF) (Malaysia)...PT Voksel Electric Tbk (Indonesia) Federal Power Sdn Bhd (Malaysia) LS - Gaon CableCo. ...ROME, FEB 1 - The Italian foreign ministry said on Monday that "Italy firmly condemns the wave of arrests in Myanmar and calls for the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi and all the arrested politi ...Yangon (Myanmar), 21 January 2021 – The Yangon Region Government, Italy and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today marked the contribution of 1 million EURO from the Italian Agency for De ...