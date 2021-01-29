TI Fluid Systems Launches Innovative HEV Plastic Fuel Tank Technology With Volkswagen (Di venerdì 29 gennaio 2021) AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/
TI Fluid Systems (LSE:TIFS), a leading global supplier of automotive Fluid Systems Technology, announced today that it will provide a new generation of Plastic Fuel Tank design capable of meeting the stringent pressure demands Within a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) vehicle. This Plastic Fuel Tank recently launched in volume production With Volkswagen China on the Passat and Magotan Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) models, With a planned adoption across a wider range of global platforms. This Innovative Technology represents the culmination of ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
