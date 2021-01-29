Addio ai cavi di ricarica: arriva Mi Air Charge TechnologyChe Dio ci aiuti 6, Raffaele Esposito : Lasciatemi essere buono e ...Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War |Stagione 1| trailer di Firebase ZGTA Online: è arrivata la cavalleria! Vetir, disponibile ora da ...Journey To The Savage Planet oggi disponibile su Steam in scontoSPIRIT LA GRANDE AVVENTURA DI LUCKY SARÀ DISPONIBILE IN ESTATETurtle Beach annuncia la partership con OakleyDRAGON QUEST TACT MOBILE DISPONIBILE ORACyberpunk 2077: Hotfix 1.11 è ora disponibilePringles collabora con Xbox

TI Fluid Systems Launches Innovative HEV Plastic Fuel Tank Technology With Volkswagen

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TI Fluid Systems (LSE:TIFS), a leading global ...

zazoom
Commenta
TI Fluid Systems Launches Innovative HEV Plastic Fuel Tank Technology With Volkswagen (Di venerdì 29 gennaio 2021) AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/

TI Fluid Systems (LSE:TIFS), a leading global supplier of automotive Fluid Systems Technology, announced today that it will provide a new generation of Plastic Fuel Tank design capable of meeting the stringent pressure demands Within a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) vehicle. This Plastic Fuel Tank recently launched in volume production With Volkswagen China on the Passat and Magotan Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) models, With a planned adoption across a wider range of global platforms. This Innovative Technology represents the culmination of ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Fluid Systems

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market revenue to cross USD 5 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.
... ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Modius Inc., Schneider ...3.3.1    Vendor matrix 3.4    Technology & innovation landscape 3.4.1    Computational Fluid ...
Aemetis Enters Electric Vehicle Market Through Stake in Zero Emission Heavy Duty Truck Producer Nevo Motors
...replace diesel engines in the $90 billion per year trucking industry with hybrid electric systems ... yet eliminates the need for Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) and Diesel Emission Fluid (DEF).  By ...
Esterno cerebrospinale Drenaggio Fluid Systems Mercato 2020 Dimensione globale del settore, quota, analisi delle previsioni, profili aziendali, panorama competitivo e regioni chiave 2026  Passaparola Magazine
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Fluid Systems
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Fluid Systems Fluid Systems Launches Innovative Plastic