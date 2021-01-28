Consumer confidence down, business confidence up - ISTAT (Di giovedì 28 gennaio 2021) ROME, JAN 28 - ISTAT said Thursday that Consumer has fallen in Italy this month but business confidence is up. The national statistics agency said its Consumer - confidence index has dropped from 101. Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
luigiluccarini : Ops... Comunque tranquilli, amici tedeschi, stiamo sempre messi peggio noi In attesa del #governo di… - 45acpjoe : @JerichoSSL @Lally238 La mia invece una relazione Global Consumer Confidence estrapolata da un sondaggio Nielsen ba… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Consumer confidenceRemo Ruffini: «Le crisi sono occasioni. Occorre ricostruire una consumer confidence» Il Sole 24 ORE Consumer confidence down, business confidence up - ISTAT
ROME, JAN 28 - ISTAT said Thursday that consumer has fallen in Italy this month but business confidence is up. The national statistics agency said its consumer-confidence index has dropped from 101.1 ...
Allurion Technologies Launches Virtual Care Suite to Transform the Consumer and Provider Experience
Allurion ® Technologies, a pioneering leader in the development of innovative, scalable and trusted weight loss experiences, today announced a major milestone for its Allurion TM Weight Loss Program w ...
Consumer confidenceSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Consumer confidence