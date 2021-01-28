Consumer confidence down | business confidence up - ISTAT

(Di giovedì 28 gennaio 2021) ROME, JAN 28 -said Thursday thathas fallen in Italy this month butis up. The national statistics agency said itsindex has dropped from 101.

luigiluccarini : Ops... Comunque tranquilli, amici tedeschi, stiamo sempre messi peggio noi In attesa del #governo di… - 45acpjoe : @JerichoSSL @Lally238 La mia invece una relazione Global Consumer Confidence estrapolata da un sondaggio Nielsen ba… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Consumer confidence

Il Sole 24 ORE

ROME, JAN 28 - ISTAT said Thursday that consumer has fallen in Italy this month but business confidence is up. The national statistics agency said its consumer-confidence index has dropped from 101.1 ...Allurion ® Technologies, a pioneering leader in the development of innovative, scalable and trusted weight loss experiences, today announced a major milestone for its Allurion TM Weight Loss Program w ...