Pioneer Point Partners achieves first close for €500m sustainable infrastructure fund

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Point Partners LLP (Pioneer), the specialist ...

Pioneer Point Partners LLP ("Pioneer"), the specialist infrastructure investment firm, has reached the €150m first close target of its maiden institutional fund, Pioneer infrastructure Partners SCSp ("the fund"). The first close has been supported by five European and North American institutions. The fund is seeking to raise total capital commitments of €500 million and is targeting a 15+% IRR. The fund will be deployed in line with Pioneer's historically successful lower mid-market, value-add infrastructure strategy in the energy transition and ...
