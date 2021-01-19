Leicester, Vardy e quel retroscena svelato dall’ex compagno: “Stava per lasciare il club per fare l’animatore turistico…” (Di martedì 19 gennaio 2021) Jamie Vardy, bomber e simbolo del Leicester, poteva lasciare il club e anche il mondo del pallone. A rivelarlo è stato un suo ex compagno ai tempi delle Foxes Ben Marshall che, al canale Youtube Under The Cosh, ha raccontato come l'attaccante inglese anche della Nazionale abbia pensato a diventare... animatore turistico ad Ibiza.Vardy e quella possibilità...caption id="attachment 1028375" align="alignnone" width="820" Vardy, getty images/captionChe Vardy sia sempre stato un personaggio sopra le righe è ben noto. E siamo sicuri che il 34enne si sarebbe trovato davvero a suo agio a fare l'animatore turistico. L'ex compagno ha raccontato: "Ricordo ancora quando diceva che avrebbe mollato tutto e se ne ... Leggi su itasportpress
ItaSportPress : Leicester, Vardy e quel retroscena svelato dall'ex compagno: 'Stava per lasciare il club per fare l'animatore turis… - AleDigio89 : RT @cmdotcom: La clamorosa confessione di un ex compagno: '#Vardy stava per lasciare il #Leicester e diventare animatore a Ibiza' https://t… - Daniele20052013 : La clamorosa confessione di un ex compagno: 'Vardy stava per lasciare il Leicester e diventare animatore a Ibiza'… - Fprime86 : RT @cmdotcom: La clamorosa confessione di un ex compagno: '#Vardy stava per lasciare il #Leicester e diventare animatore a Ibiza' https://t… - SEMPREFMILAN : RT @cmdotcom: La clamorosa confessione di un ex compagno: '#Vardy stava per lasciare il #Leicester e diventare animatore a Ibiza' https://t… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Leicester Vardy"Vardy? Stava per lasciare il Leicester e fare l'animatore a Ibiza" Corriere dello Sport.it Leicester City youngster James Justin shines again and does his England chances no harm as cunning Foxes target the big boys
Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City look well capable of "disrupting" the Premier League's big boys as they continue to climb the table ...
Chelsea team news: Expected 4-3-3 XI vs Leicester with Lampard facing five big decisions
Chelsea are looking to make it back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since November when they take on Leicester tonight.
Leicester VardySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Leicester Vardy