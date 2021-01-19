Leicester, Vardy e quel retroscena svelato dall’ex compagno: “Stava per lasciare il club per fare l’animatore turistico…” (Di martedì 19 gennaio 2021) Jamie Vardy, bomber e simbolo del Leicester, poteva lasciare il club e anche il mondo del pallone. A rivelarlo è stato un suo ex compagno ai tempi delle Foxes Ben Marshall che, al canale Youtube Under The Cosh, ha raccontato come l'attaccante inglese anche della Nazionale abbia pensato a diventare... animatore turistico ad Ibiza.Vardy e quella possibilità...caption id="attachment 1028375" align="alignnone" width="820" Vardy, getty images/captionChe Vardy sia sempre stato un personaggio sopra le righe è ben noto. E siamo sicuri che il 34enne si sarebbe trovato davvero a suo agio a fare l'animatore turistico. L'ex compagno ha raccontato: "Ricordo ancora quando diceva che avrebbe mollato tutto e se ne ... Leggi su itasportpress (Di martedì 19 gennaio 2021) Jamie, bomber e simbolo del, potevaile anche il mondo del pallone. A rivelarlo è stato un suo exai tempi delle Foxes Ben Marshall che, al canale Youtube Under The Cosh, ha raccontato come l'attaccante inglese anche della Nazionale abbia pensato a diventare... animatore turistico ad Ibiza.la possibilità...caption id="attachment 1028375" align="alignnone" width="820", getty images/captionChesia sempre stato un personaggio sopra le righe è ben noto. E siamo sicuri che il 34enne si sarebbe trovato davvero a suo agio al'animatore turistico. L'exha raccontato: "Ricordo ancora quando diceva che avrebbe mollato tutto e se ne ...

